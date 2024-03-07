GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
