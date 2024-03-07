GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.