Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flywire Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 169,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -297.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
