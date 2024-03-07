Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $384,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $336.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.