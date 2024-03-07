The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $213.73 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of AON worth $213,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.14. 30,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.