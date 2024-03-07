The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 528,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $241,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 1,183,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

