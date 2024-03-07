The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $222,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 310,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,233. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

