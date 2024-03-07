Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

