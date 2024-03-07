Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,691. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.11. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.