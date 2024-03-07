Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,636 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 133.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.