Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 1,206 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $209.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

