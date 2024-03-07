90,689 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 1,148,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 969,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

