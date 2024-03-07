32,753 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
