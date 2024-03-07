Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 388,535 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

