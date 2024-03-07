Royal Bank of Canada Has $387.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $387,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

