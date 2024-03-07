Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $243.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

