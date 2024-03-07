Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

