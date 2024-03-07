Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.