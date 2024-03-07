Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 6,653,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,789. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cricut by 1,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Cricut

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Earnings History for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.