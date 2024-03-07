Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 6,653,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,789. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cricut by 1,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

