Townsquare Capital LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $476.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

