iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 489.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 272,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. 2,755,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

