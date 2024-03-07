Townsquare Capital LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

