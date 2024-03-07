Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.18

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 74454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

