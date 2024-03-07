Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $37.30 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.30 or 0.00055394 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $537.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00128473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00217028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

