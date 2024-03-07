Status (SNT) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $196.12 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015933 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00023709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.10 or 0.99923499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00153623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04886698 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $15,109,034.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.