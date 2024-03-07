Critical Survey: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.38% -6.20% -3.82% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.00 -$57.30 million ($1.02) -3.41 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

