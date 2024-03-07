Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.43

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.43 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 183834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,983,000 after buying an additional 320,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

