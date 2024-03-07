Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $532.30 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $532.30 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00055394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00217028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,699,505,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,673,406,483 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.