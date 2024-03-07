Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $100,500.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FOLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 375,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,008,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

