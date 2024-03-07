Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Major Shareholder & Johnson Johnson Sells 3,725 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 889,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,510. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $384.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

