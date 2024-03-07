Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Christopher D. Boone Sells 204 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.00. 11,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,127. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cable One by 753.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

