Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Blur has a market cap of $55.57 million and approximately $112.07 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,456,493,090.0399544 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.655908 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $133,110,508.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

