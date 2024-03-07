TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $54.74 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $324.06 million and $54.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00022049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,316,074 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,156,066 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

