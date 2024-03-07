Roth Mkm Boosts Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Price Target to $15.00

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,205. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.