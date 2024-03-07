ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:ABM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 256,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

