Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $706.67 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $484.48 million and $706.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04456133 USD and is up 14.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $112,919,502.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

