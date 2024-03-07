Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $426.92 million and $22.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00021844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,947,511 coins and its circulating supply is 840,964,692 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

