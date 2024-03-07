Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 7,847 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.