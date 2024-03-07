Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

