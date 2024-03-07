Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 16,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of State Street worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

