Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $240.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

