Sei Investments Co. Acquires 41,308 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $55,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.