Sei Investments Co. Has $52.24 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $610.62 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.71 and a 200-day moving average of $526.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

