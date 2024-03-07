Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

