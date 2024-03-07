Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $135,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.57. 414,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,965. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.