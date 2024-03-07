Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Weyco Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WEYS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
