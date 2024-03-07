Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WEYS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.