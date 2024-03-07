Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $184,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 36,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

