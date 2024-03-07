Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.16% of Group 1 Automotive worth $154,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $262.29. 10,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,427. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.96 and a 200-day moving average of $271.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.