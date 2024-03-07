The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,998 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Booking worth $121,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,447.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,354. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,568.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,270.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

