The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 109,725 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $126,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,292 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

