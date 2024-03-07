AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 29th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.21. 32,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAON by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AAON by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

